Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu: Nov. 29-30, 2021 The Observer Nov 27, 2021 Pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. All are welcome.Nov. 29-30Monday: mac and cheese, ham, salad greens, cashew-pea salad, fresh fruit, cookie.Tuesday: beef Stroganoff over rice pilaf, salad greens, baked bread, dessert.(December's menu will be published when it becomes available.)
