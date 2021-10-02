Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu

Pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. All are welcome.

Oct. 4-8

Monday: cashew-chicken stir fry, cucumber-dill salad, fresh fruit, cookie.

Tuesday: spaghetti, Caesar salad, fresh fruit, baked bread, brownie.

Wednesday: roast pork, baked apples, mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach salad, dessert.

Thursday: meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed green beans, salad greens, fresh fruit.

Friday: fish and chips, seasoned fries, coleslaw, baked beans, fresh fruit, light dessert.

