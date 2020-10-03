Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. Inquire about family meals and prepackaged sides.
OCT. 5-9
Monday: honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, cashew-pea salad, rolls, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: chef salad, tomato-basil soup, baked bread, dessert.
Wednesday: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, fruit, dessert.
Thursday: hand-crafted pizza, garden vegetable salad, sliced fruit, ice cream.
Friday: hand-crafted chicken tenders, steak fries, broccoli-raisin salad, fruit garnish, dessert.
