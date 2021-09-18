Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu: Sept. 20-24, 2021 The Observer Sep 18, 2021 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menuServed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. All are welcome.Sept. 20-24Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes and gravy, steamed vegetables, rolls, garden salad, fruit.Tuesday: pork fried rice, egg rolls, Oriental cabbage slaw, sliced fruit, fortune cookie.Wednesday: chicken cordon bleu over rice, steamed vegetables, salad greens, baked bread, fruit, cake.Thursday: beef and vegetable curry over rice, salad greens, baked bread, fruit, dessert.Friday: pork sliders, cabbage slaw, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, cookie. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section ‘A Million Little Things’ Boss Warns What Happened With Gary & Peter Is ‘Not OK’ Elizabeth Banks and David Wain teaming up on Where the Fore Are We? Michael K. Williams laid to rest in Pennsylvania Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
