Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu

Served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. All are welcome.

Sept. 20-24

Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes and gravy, steamed vegetables, rolls, garden salad, fruit.

Tuesday: pork fried rice, egg rolls, Oriental cabbage slaw, sliced fruit, fortune cookie.

Wednesday: chicken cordon bleu over rice, steamed vegetables, salad greens, baked bread, fruit, cake.

Thursday: beef and vegetable curry over rice, salad greens, baked bread, fruit, dessert.

Friday: pork sliders, cabbage slaw, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, cookie.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.