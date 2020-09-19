Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. Inquire about family meals and prepackaged sides.
SEPT. 21-25
Monday: stuffed red peppers (beef and rice), salad greens, fruit, cottage cheese.
Tuesday: Reuben sandwich, potato salad, fruit garnish, light dessert.
Wednesday: Swiss tarts (bacon, spinach, Swiss cheese), salad greens, fresh fruit, dill bread, lemon sorbet.
Thursday: shrimp croissant sandwich (or turkey sandwich), Greek salad, chips, fresh, zucchini chocolate chip bar.
Friday: honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, layered salad, fresh fruit, dessert.
