Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu

Served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. All are welcome.

Sept. 6-10

Monday: closed in observance of Labor Day

Tuesday: spaghetti, Caesar salad, fresh fruit, baked bread, brownie.

Wednesday: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed vegetables, salad greens, cake.

Thursday: autumn beef stew in a bread bowl, layered salad, fresh fruit, light dessert.

Friday: cheeseburger, steak fries, cabbage slaw, fresh fruit.

