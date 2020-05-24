Pickup from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5.
May 26-30
Monday: closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday: fish and chips, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.
Wednesday: pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed green beans, salad greens, baked apples, dessert.
Thursday: tomatoes stuffed with cashew-chicken salad, salad greens, veggies, freshly baked bread, fruit tarts.
Friday: chicken Alfredo, steamed vegetables, Caesar salad, bread sticks, fresh fruit.
