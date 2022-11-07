Thursday, Nov. 10
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District honors veterans with an annual breakfast and assembly.
Breakfast is at 8:15 a.m. in the Imbler Elementary School cafeteria. The assembly begins at 9 a.m. in the Imbler High School gym. Local veterans will be honored. Both events are open to the public.
• ISLAND CITY — Island City Elementary School invites all veterans and their families to its annual Veterans Day program, beginning at 11:45 a.m. The highlight of the program is a slideshow of veterans submitted by the school’s students and staff. The public is welcome to attend.
• LA GRANDE — The annual La Grande Veterans Day parade begins at 11 a.m. and will travel down Adams Avenue from Greenwood Street to Max Square. The parade is put on by La Grande’s American Legion Post 43.
Following the parade a spaghetti lunch is served at the La Grande VFW Hall, 301 Fir St., for veterans and their family and friends. The lunch is free for veterans and served by the American Legion Post Auxiliary.
On Nov. 11, 1918, hostilities ceased between the Allied nations and Germany, effectively ending World War I. In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations….”
Armistice Day was meant to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and it was primarily a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I. In 1938, Nov. 11 became a legal holiday. In 1954, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day, officially becoming a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
