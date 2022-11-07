Thursday, Nov. 10

• IMBLER — The Imbler School District honors veterans with an annual breakfast and assembly.

A short history of Veterans Day

On Nov. 11, 1918, hostilities ceased between the Allied nations and Germany, effectively ending World War I. In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations….”

Armistice Day was meant to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and it was primarily a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I. In 1938, Nov. 11 became a legal holiday. In 1954, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day, officially becoming a day to honor American veterans of all wars.

