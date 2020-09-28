LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30, is expanding the recreation swim times at Veterans’ Memorial Pool.
Rec swim times will be Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8:30 p.m. with some new regulations, the department announced in a press release.
For now, the rec swim times will be for families only. A parent or parents must be with their children and are responsible for maintaining social distancing for their family. Spectators will not be allowed.
Pool users must come in swimsuits and follow all one-way signs. Showers will not be open. Masks are required at entry and when you exit the pools. One family at a time will be allowed to use the locker rooms after swimming and are asked to do so as quickly as possible.
Only 50 swimmers will be allowed in the pool for each session. Reservations must be made every week. To reserve a spot on Wednesday or Friday, call Teresa or Breeanna at 541-962-1367 beginning on Monday. Cost is regular admission.
Other updates
•Lap swim times will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5:30-7:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (one person per lane).
•Small pool exercise times will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5:30-7:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
•A one-hour gentle exercise class will start at 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays.
•Locker rooms will be open for changing after exiting pools and restrooms will be available. Only four people will be allowed in the locker room at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.