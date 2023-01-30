SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage encourages local high school students to consider taking part in a video contest that offers college scholarships as prizes.

The National Special Districts Coalition, based in Sacramento, California, is promoting a scholarship contest designed to encourage young people to engage with local government to enhance their civics education, according to a press release. The scholarships are designed as awards for a student video contest operated through the coalition’s public awareness campaign: “Districts Make the Difference.”

