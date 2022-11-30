One of the Cook Memorial Library’s slogans, “Growing readers since 1912,” references when the first library opened in La Grande. Graphic designer Francine Brazeau integrated books into the wheat design to represent the natural surroundings in La Grande.
LA GRANDE — There are many reasons to visit La Grande’s Cook Memorial Library in December. The library is offering direct communication with Santa and gatherings for all ages, from mystery book groups and holiday events to yoga and Dungeons & Dragons. Below are some highlights. Activities are held in the Community Room unless otherwise noted. To learn more, visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages, call 541-962-1339 or stop by the library, 2006 Fourth St.
For children
Cook Memorial Library is acting as a liaison for Santa. Children may leave their letters to St. Nick in the outside book drop labeled “North Pole Express.” Include a return address with the letter and receive a response from Santa. Letters must be delivered to the library by December 18 to receive a response.
Lego Club will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, open to children ages up to 12. From 3-5 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month, play and build with LEGO. Registration is not required. Children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
The Thursday Storytime schedule will be a bit different in December. There won’t be a Storytime on Dec. 1. Regular Storytime with stories and a craft will be held Dec. 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle.
A special Santa Storytime will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9-11:30 a.m. Come to the Community Room for holiday stories and to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be available for photos.
For teens
Teen Book Club will be discussing “Ashlords” by Scott Reintgen on Wednesday, Dec. 7. This free activity is open to ages 12-18 and features young-adult selections. New members are welcome and books are provided. Visit the library to join and pick up a free book.
Teen iCraft will be held on Wednesday, Dec.14, from 4-5 p.m. In December, participants will make needle-felted frogs. This free activity is open to ages 12-18. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
Teen Writing Circle is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 4-5 p.m. This free activity is open to ages 12-18 interested in creating characters, building worlds and sharing ideas. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
For adults
Mystery Book Club for adults meets monthly on the second Friday at 1 p.m. The next meeting is on Dec. 9 and the book up for discussion is “A Study in Scarlet Women” by Sherry Thomas. New members are welcome.
Cinema Saturday for adults is offered the second Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. “Loving Vincent” will be shown on Dec. 10.
For all
The library is hosting a Dungeons & Dragons and gaming group. The next gathering is on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 3:30 p.m. The activity is free and open to all ages. For information contact Ryan at the library at 541-962-1339.
Kitia Chambers will lead Community Yoga on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4-5 pm. The free class is open to all ages and registration is not required. Community Yoga is offered monthly on the second Tuesday.
The movie “Elf” will be shown at the monthly Family Movie on Friday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. The film is rated PG. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult the entire duration of the film. This event is free and open to the public.
The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company presents “The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge,” also known as “A Christmas Carol,” on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 p.m. This performance is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.
