Adrian Shirk

Shirk

 Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — After a few years of online-only events due to the pandemic, EOU’s visiting writers series, Ars Poetica, is set to return in person to the EOU Library with a visit by essayist Adrian Shirk on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to all, also will be streamed live on EOU’s YouTube channel.

