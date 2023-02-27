LA GRANDE — After a few years of online-only events due to the pandemic, EOU’s visiting writers series, Ars Poetica, is set to return in person to the EOU Library with a visit by essayist Adrian Shirk on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m.
The event, which is free and open to all, also will be streamed live on EOU’s YouTube channel.
Shirk’s latest book is “Heaven Is a Place on Earth: Searching for an American Utopia,” and her visit is a featured event related to the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences’ inaugural theme, “utopia.” The goal of the new annual CAHSS theme, according to an EOU press release, is to galvanize interdisciplinary conversation across the college, the campus and ultimately greater La Grande.
The publisher describes Shirk’s book as “an idiosyncratic study of American utopian experiments — from the Shakers to the radical faerie communes of Short Mountain to the Bronx rebuilding movement — through the lens of one woman’s quest to create a more communal life in a time of unending economic and social precarity.”
A mix of reportage and personal essay, the book also features several long essays on Oregon history, including discussions of the utopian experiments of the Aurora Colony and Rajneeshpuram and the state’s history of Native displacement and other exclusion policies.
Shirk teaches in Pratt Institute’s BFA creative writing program and lives at the Mutual Aid Society in the Catskill Mountains. Her visit is supported by the Sandra and Carl Ellston Ars Poetica Fund and the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
