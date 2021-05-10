LA GRANDE — La Grande Main Street Downtown’s Design Committee is working with La Grande Parks and Recreation to convert the pocket park on Washington Avenue (next to the Reynolds Building) to a pollinator-friendly garden with an emphasis on plants native to the Blue Mountains.
The site now includes a dozen native species and two small benches that provide a quiet spot for relaxing in the shade, according to a press release, and an interpretive sign with original art will be installed this summer.
The park needs volunteers to help out this summer and eventually take over as primary stewards of the garden. The main tasks are spring and fall cleanup and occasional watering during the hottest times of the summer.
If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity and have an interest in native plants, contact the Design Committee's chair, Lorrie McKee, at LMcKee@cityoflagrande.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.