pollinator-friendly pocket park LG

Volunteers contribute to the creation of a pocket park on Washington Avenue near downtown La Grande in this undated photo. Organizers are looking for more volunteers this summer to eventually take over as stewards of the pollinator-friendly garden, which is home to a dozen native species.

LA GRANDE — La Grande Main Street Downtown’s Design Committee is working with La Grande Parks and Recreation to convert the pocket park on Washington Avenue (next to the Reynolds Building) to a pollinator-friendly garden with an emphasis on plants native to the Blue Mountains.

The site now includes a dozen native species and two small benches that provide a quiet spot for relaxing in the shade, according to a press release, and an interpretive sign with original art will be installed this summer.

The park needs volunteers to help out this summer and eventually take over as primary stewards of the garden. The main tasks are spring and fall cleanup and occasional watering during the hottest times of the summer.

If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity and have an interest in native plants, contact the Design Committee's chair, Lorrie McKee, at LMcKee@cityoflagrande.org.

