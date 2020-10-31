LA GRANDE — The Observer received several entires for its real-life scary story contest on its Facebook page. The contest ended Friday at noon, and the winner is Vonda Gardner of La Grande. Her award is a $20 Sorbenots Coffee gift card and a copy of this edition of The Observer. Her story is below, which we edited for grammar, punctuation, spelling and style.
‘Something in the mirrors’
The first house belonging to my husband and me had been vacant for years before we bought it.
After settling in, we placed three full-length mirrors in corners of the house to make the space seem bigger.
One evening while my husband was out and I was doing a deep clean of the house, I kept seeing things out of the corner of my eye reflected in the mirrors. It would go from one mirror to the other and back again, and it wasn’t my own reflection.
This lasted about an hour. It was making me feel really creeped out so I yelled, “Listen! I’m not in the mood for this! I just want to clean my house, so will you please leave me alone?”
I felt a little crazy doing that, but the weird motions I had caught in the mirrors stopped immediately.
But that wasn’t the first or last time we caught things out of the corner of our eye in that house. And the spare bedroom we never used was always freezing cold and somehow always remained cluttered. You would hear things fall off shelves in that room while you were sitting in the living room or cooking in the kitchen.
When we moved out, we left the mirrors.
