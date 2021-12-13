Gabriel Zamora, dressed as a Roman soldier, greets visitors as they enter a re-creation of Bethlehem at the La Grande Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The walk-through event, hosted by the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church, returned after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Jenny Moore, left, as Mary, watches over a stand-in baby Jesus, while Gabriel Zamora, right, dressed as a Roman soldier, greets visitors as they enter a re-creation of Bethlehem at the La Grande Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The walk-through event, hosted by the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church, returned after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Kids clad in historic garb watch as the choir sings at the La Grande Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The walk-through re-creation of Bethlehem, hosted by the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church, returned after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Photos by Alex Wittwer/The Observer
