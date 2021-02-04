As I write this, it’s Groundhog Day, and I can’t help but think of the Bill Murray movie where his character lives the same day over and over again. We recently passed the one-year mark of the first COVID-19 case in the United States, and are approaching the one-year mark of when most everything shut down. And as many restrictions continue, it may seem as though we’re about to live much of 2020 over again. I have found myself going back and forth between feeling hopeful as vaccines were approved and began distribution and feeling discouraged as distribution hasn’t been as quick or as smooth as forecast.
In the midst of events like the pandemic, and our not-always-successful attempts to conquer it, it may be easy to wonder where God is, what God is up to, whether God even cares. But the truth is that God hasn’t promised us that everything will always be perfect or easy, even for God’s followers. There’s a quote attributed to St. Teresa of Avila, a 16th century nun and mystic, saying to God: “If this is how you treat your friends, no wonder you have so few.”
The reality is that we live in a broken world, in a broken creation. A place where there are natural disasters such as floods, droughts, disease and pandemics. Some are brought about, or exacerbated, by human actions and behaviors, but some are just how the world is, how creation is. The fall in the garden of Eden wasn’t just for us humans, but affected all creation. I don’t believe that God causes these disasters, or other instances of disease or calamity. But God does allow events to occur and unfold, and does allow consequences of nature, and of our own acts, and the acts of others.
So where is our hope to be found? It is found in a God who walks with us through these events. It is in a God who weeps with us, and laughs with us. It is in a God who knows exactly how we feel, because he came among us in the person of Jesus and experienced the good and bad of humanity firsthand. Our hope is in a God who can handle our criticisms of God, our raging against God when things aren’t going well, our cries for justice when it seems that only injustice prevails.
God can take it all, God understands it all, and God continues to love and accompany us through it all: good and bad, when we are close to God and when we wander off. The God who is present with us through it all is where I find my hope and consolation, especially in times like these.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.