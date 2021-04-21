WALLOWA COUNTY — The Wallowa County Farmers Market is holding its 2021 vendor symposium virtually on Saturday, April 24, from 10-11-30 a.m. The free event is open to the public.
According to the event information, market manager Kimi Starner will provide the latest updates on vending this season, including COVID-19 regulations, market protocols and safety procedures.
A group of panelists — Theresa Stangel of Stangel Bison Ranch, Lauren McBurney and Annie Rose Miller of Lo and Ro and Brittany Lee of Earth and Ether — will describe their experiences and reasons for vending at the Wallowa County Farmers Market and offer tips and information on marketing, booth display and customer service. There also will be a Q&A with the board.
The event will include a door prize that will be awarded at the conclusion of the symposium.
There are several ways to register. Visit tinyurl.com/vendwallowacounty, the Wallowa County Farmers Market website at www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, or on Facebook or Instagram.
Following registration, and prior to the symposium, registrants will receive a Zoom link to virtually attend the symposium. Eventbrite, which is coordinating registration, will send registrants a reminder and the Zoom link before the symposium begins. Registration is required to be part of the door prize drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.