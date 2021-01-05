ENTERPRISE — Genuine Wallowa County Provisions, a local food delivery service, pledged when it launched in June to donate $1 of every sale to the food pantries in Wallowa and Enterprise.
Founder Kristy Athens reported last week she sent Community Connection a total of $211 for 2020.
GWC Provisions works with local producers, including Backyard Gardens, Stangel Bison Ranch and Hawkins Sisters Ranch, as well as sourcing food that isn’t available in the county, such as cheese from Umapine Creamery in Milton-Freewater and seafood from Tre-Fin Day Boat Tuna in Ilwaco, Washington.
It also is expanding to support local restaurants by offering signature items, such as baked goods from Vali’s Alpine Restaurant and Terminal Gravity’s bottled dressings.
GWC Provisions delivers to all residences and lodging within a 5-mile range of Highway 82, from the head of the lake to Wallowa.
Membership is available, which entitles one to early access to the weekly offerings, free delivery and other perks.
Genuine Wallowa County showcases handmade items from Wallowa County artisans via curated gift and subscription boxes. GWC Provisions delivers local food within Wallowa County.
Learn more at genuinewallowacounty.com and www.gwcprovisions.com.
