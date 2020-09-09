LEWISTON, Idaho — Three Wallowa County organizations were among 21 approved for Fast-Track Small Grants from June through August by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
More than $138,000 in grants was provided to nonprofit agencies in a nine-county area that included Wallowa County. The area also spanned five Idaho counties and three in Washington state to help them deal with a variety of health-related issues.
The Fast-Track Small Grant is a quick-turnaround grant intended for small nonprofits that focus on health, wellness or disease prevention.
This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the cap for grants in this category was doubled from $5,000-$10,000. So far, the foundation has awarded more than $330,000 in the grants this year.
The three groups in Wallowa County that have received grants, the amount awarded and what it will be used for are:
•Friends of Wallowa School District, Wallowa, $10,000, Wallowa High School Health Occupations Program of Study.
•Divide Camp, Joseph, $6,000, operating support for Divide Camp services.
•Rotary Foundation of Wallowa County Project Heartbeat, $9,600, Imnaha Responders Program.
For more information on the board or the grant process, visit the Foundation’s website https://lewisclarkhealth.org/ or contact Idaho Trust Bank at 208-664-6448.
