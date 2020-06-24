WALLOWA — Jacob Journigan, a fifth-grader in Jennifer Gibbs’ class at Wallowa Elementary, not only won the Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest at the local level (Lone Pine Tree Chapter), but went on to win at the very challenging state level.
The contest topic was to imagine if you were a pilgrim sailing on the Mayflower. For his winning essay, “The Voyage of the Mayflower: The Journey,” Jacob received $50 and a medal.
Had the COVID-19 pandemic not intervened, he would have been invited to attend the state conference.
