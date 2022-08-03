United Methodist Wallowa Lake Camp sign

A sign points the way to Wallowa Lake Camp. The camp, at the head of Wallowa Lake, is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a weekend of activities, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21, 2022. Find full details at www.wallowalake.gocamping.org.

 Contributed Photo

WALLOWA LAKE — United Methodist Wallowa Lake Camp will celebrate its century mark Aug. 19-20 with “100 Years Around the Campfire,” an event for everyone to visit and experience the camp.

“What most people don’t know is that this camp is not just for kids,” said Peggy Lovegren, one of the camp directors, in a press release. “This camp was designed for adult groups, family groups and youth events, with a huge variety of guests visiting here each year.”

