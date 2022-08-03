A sign points the way to Wallowa Lake Camp. The camp, at the head of Wallowa Lake, is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a weekend of activities, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21, 2022. Find full details at www.wallowalake.gocamping.org.
WALLOWA LAKE — United Methodist Wallowa Lake Camp will celebrate its century mark Aug. 19-20 with “100 Years Around the Campfire,” an event for everyone to visit and experience the camp.
“What most people don’t know is that this camp is not just for kids,” said Peggy Lovegren, one of the camp directors, in a press release. “This camp was designed for adult groups, family groups and youth events, with a huge variety of guests visiting here each year.”
On Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., there will be a free dulcimer concert. The next day, beginning at 1 p.m., will include tours of the camp, history, crafts, singing, a camp store, refreshments, silent and live auctions, a dinner and a campfire. Come for the day, spend the night or stay for the weekend.
Day use is free. Overnight reservations include two nights lodging, continental breakfasts and all of the above. Must be paid in advance: mail checks to Wallowa Lake Camp, 84522 Church Lane, Joseph, OR 97846.
• One-room deluxe cabins: $350; three-five guests max
• Two-bedroom deluxe cabins: $450; six guests max
• Floyd White Cabin (older building): $450; seven guests max
• Rustic rooms: $250 per room, eight guests max
• Quad rooms: $50 per person (shared lodging), seven-eight guests max
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.