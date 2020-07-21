JOSEPH — The upcoming Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts is taking the online route to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph recently announced it was adjusting the format for the 38th year of the festival and creating a virtual presentation of artists’ works though an online silent auction.
The Josephy Center will display the artwork and bidding prices should start below $750, according to a press release.
Artists receive 60% of silent auction sales. This is a juried event, and acceptance into the show is based on artistic integrity. The silent auction will be on The Josephy Center’s website, josephy.org/arts-council/festival-of-the-arts, beginning Sept. 11 by 5 p.m.
Festival Director Jeff Costello in the press release stated, “We are so sorry that we will all miss our annual in-person gathering and celebration of the arts this year, but our priority has to be everyone’s health and safety. With that, we are still committed to doing everything in our power to keep the festival tradition alive, so going virtual for this year was our best option.”
To submit artwork for the silent auction, email coordinator@josephy.org up to three images (photographs of artwork must be high-quality, longest side must be up to 1200 dpi) and include your name, a short biography, a website (if applicable), medium and size of work. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 15. All work must be original.
The online auction will go from Sept. 11 to Sept. 30. Winning bidders must make arrangements for pick up or shipping.
