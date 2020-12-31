WALLOWA LAKE — If you fancy a reinvigorating start to 2021, the traditional New Year's Day Wallowa Lake Plunge might be just the thing for you.
In years past, the plunge has taken place at 10 a.m., according to organizers. In order to ensure optimum COVID-safe social distancing, this year's participants are encouraged to space out their plunging between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.: last names beginning with A-D at 10 a.m., E-K at 10:15 a.m., L-Q at 10:30 a.m., and R-Z at 10:45 a.m.
This is an informal event and the schedule is a suggestion. The press release says to "come at any time and join the fun — and wash away 2020."
