LA GRANDE — In August, a community member organized La Grande’s first pop-up community street gathering, which inspired the city’s Safe Routes to School coordinator, Jessie Wilson, to host more. At these events, the entire street is closed to through traffic, allowing community members to get out and see their neighbors and friends at a safe distance.
The next pop-up street gathering will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on F Avenue between Second Street and Sunset Drive, according to a press release from the city. People are reminded to dress for the weather and wear their masks.
Wilson will be at the event to hand out reflective gear to the children in attendance. There will be a traffic garden, a temporary chalk drawing that kids can practice riding their bike through, at the event.
“It’s super exciting to share this opportunity with this neighborhood and those surrounding it,” Wilson said in the release. “Come out and socialize at a safe distance, wear your mask and reconnect with people who live around you.”
For more information contact Wilson at 541-962-0514 or srts@cityoflagrande.org.
