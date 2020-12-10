Advent, which begins the church’s liturgical year, began Nov. 29. Advent encompasses the four Sundays and weekdays leading up to the celebration of Christmas. The Advent season is a time of preparation for our hearts and minds for the anniversary of the Lord’s birth on Christmas.
Many congregations celebrate Advent by putting up an Advent Wreath and lighting candles each week. The use of the wreath and candles during Advent are a longstanding tradition that was originally adopted by Christians in the Middle Ages as part of their spiritual preparation for Christmas.
The wreath and candles are full of symbolism tied to the Christmas season. The wreath itself signifies continuous life. The circle of the wreath, which has no beginning or end, symbolizes the eternity of God, the immortality of the soul, and the everlasting life we find in Christ.
The candles also have their own special significance. The four candles represent the four weeks of Advent, and one candle is lit each Sunday.
The first candle symbolizes hope. It is sometimes called the “Prophecy Candle” in remembrance of the prophets, especially Isaiah, who foretold the birth of Christ. It represents the expectation felt in anticipation of the coming Messiah.
The second candle represents faith. It is called the “Bethlehem Candle” as a reminder of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem.
The third candle symbolizes joy and is called the “Shepherd’s Candle.” The third Sunday of Advent is sometimes referred to Gaudete Sunday (“gaudete” means “rejoice”). It reminds us of the joy that the world experienced at the birth of Jesus, as well as the joy of the faithful having reached the midpoint of Advent.
On the fourth week of Advent, the final candle is lit to mark the final week of prayer and penance as we wait for the birth of Jesus. This final candle, the “Angel’s Candle,” symbolizes peace. It reminds us of the message of the angels: “Peace on Earth, Good Will Toward Men.”
Some traditions place a white candle in the middle of the wreath that is lit on Christmas Eve. This candle is called the “Christ Candle” and represents the purity of the life of Christ.
Celebrating Advent will prepare your mind and heart for Christmas.
— This article was adapted from www.mercyhome.org.
