ELGIN — Under the chairmanship of Barbara Hawes, the Elgin Lions in early June cleaned Highway 82 for 2 miles north and south of Elgin.
Risa Hallgarth picked up a dollar bill before she noticed it was guarded by several snakes in the area. She quickly said she was willing to give the dollar back to them. Also picked up by Bob and Susie Thomas was a pair of pants in good condition. The pants will be cleaned and donated back to persons in need.
Following the clean-up procedures, the Lions enjoyed maple bars and coffee supplied by Lions David and Teri Fuhrman, owners of Cowboy and Angel's Restaurant.
