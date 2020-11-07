LA GRANDE — Union County has another 10 cases of COVID-19.
The public health arm of the Center for Human Development, La Grande, reported the new cases Saturday, Nov. 7. The total case count for Union County is 531.
The county had eight new cases Friday, according to the Oregon Health Authority, and local school districts during the week reported a few staff members tested positive for the virus.
For a fuller picture of what that could mean for Union County schools, see The Observer's feature here: https://www.lagrandeobserver.com/coronavirus/union-county-schools-have-staff-with-covid-19/article_4f37300e-1fac-11eb-858f-2f8af9064844.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.