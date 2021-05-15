LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University on Thursday, May 13, reported 110 people received their COVID-19 vaccinations at the recent clinic on campus.
The university partnered with the Center for Human Development Inc., Union County's public health agency, to provide first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the May 4 clinic at Quinn Coliseum.
University staff and students ensured the practice gym provided a clean, functional space with several vaccination stations, as well as areas for health screenings, patient monitoring and scheduling follow-up appointments, according to a press release from EOU. Sodexo food service donated water bottles and snacks.
EOU has conducted testing for coronavirus since fall term and provided free vaccinations on-site for many students.
"The entire EOU community has been so dedicated to keeping campus as safe as possible this past year and focused on moving toward the goal of a complete reopening," said EOU's COVID-19 Response Nurse Elizabeth Sieders in the press release. "Holding on-campus vaccination clinics was a natural next step toward achieving this goal and to ensure all students and staff had easy access to free vaccines."
Nearly 100 people are registered to receive their booster shots at a second on-campus clinic in June. The CHD again will offer first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine.
EOU is collecting feedback from students and employees before deciding whether to require vaccinations on campus for fall term.
