UNION COUNTY — Almost three dozen people signed up for the Union County Safe Communities Coalition's virtual run during August to raise money for drug and alcohol education programs, and 15 finished their races.
The annual event traditionally takes place at the Mount Emily Recreation Area just north of La Grande with entrants gathering at once. But COVID-19 restrictions meant racers this year could either run or walk anytime and anywhere in Union County as long as they recorded results during the month of August.
The 33 participants registered for one of three distances: a 5K race, a 10K race and a one-mile race.
"I am happy with the amount of people who chose to participate during this difficult time," event coordinator Margaret Spence said. "I would consider it a success due to this being our first virtual run — however, I am looking forward to next year when we will be able to do our Drug Free Run in the traditional way."
According to results online at itsyourrace.com, there were 26 participants in the 5K. Eleven people finished the race, including Skyler Perkins, 17, from Cove, who finished first with a time of 19 minutes, 47 seconds. Erin Thompson, 36, of North Powder, finished in second with a time of 27:35. And Randy Mansveld, 63, of La Grande, finished in third with a time of 30:41.
Of the four participants in the 10K race, three finished, with Leeann Case, 52, of Elgin, running her 10K in one hour. La Grande Mayor Steve Clements came in second at 1:09:47. In third place was Hannah Hatley, 36, of Summerville, with a time of 1:17:49.
Devan Noblit, 30, of La Grande, was the only participant to finish the one-mile race out of the three participants registered. Noblit ran a 20-minute mile.
Registration cost $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more. All participants received a free shirt for their participation in the fundraiser.
