850-plus Union County residents seek unemployment since March 15

LA GRANDE — The Oregon Employment Department reported 269 Union County residents filed last week for unemployment. The number is down from 307 the week before but follows a similar trend to the rest of the nation.

Unemployment claims nationwide spiked for the third week in a row as more individuals find themselves out of work due to government-imposed closures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 6.6 million people nationwide filed for unemployment last week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday, the second week in the row the number of filings has exceeded more than 6.6 million. Last week’s record unemployment claims were revised upward to more than 6.8 million.

In the last three weeks, roughly 16.7 million people nationwide have been forced out of work.

Oregon’s numbers reached a record level for the third week in a row, with the state receiving 100,700 initial claims for the week ending April 4, according to the Oregon Employment Department. By comparison, the highest number of claims in a week during the Great Recession was 20,916.

The department noted the stark contrast between the 269,900 claims received in Oregon in the last three weeks alone and the 147,800 job losses during the entire Great Recession. The number from the last three weeks is 82.6% higher.

Nearly a quarter of the claims from the last week — 24,000 — were filed in Multnomah, Washington and Lane counties.

During the week ending March 21, Union County saw 281 new unemployment claims, meaning 857 individuals have filed during the last three weeks.

In February in Union County, 10,510 non-farm employees and 656 people were unemployed, according to the department website.

Manufacturing is the hardest-hit industry in the Union County by far, with 383 jobs gone in three weeks.

That number accounts for more than 29% of the 1,310 manufacturing jobs in in the county as of February.

Close to half of the total (184) came during the week ending March 21, and that week alone exceeds the number of jobs lost in other industries since March 15. The loss of manufacturing jobs has decreased since that March 21 spike, but even the 167 filings reported the week ending April 4 exceeds the 66 claims filed the entire year before the layoffs began.

Accommodation and food services has seen 165 jobs lost in the county, and health care and social assistance workers have filed 85 claims.

Neighboring Umatilla County has 1,649 claims, with nearly half of those (757) coming in just the last week. Baker County had 301 claims in the last three weeks, while Wallowa County had 110. In February, the counties had workforces of 28,210 (Umatilla), 5,580 (Baker) and 2,560 (Wallowa).

