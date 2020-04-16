Adapting to survive

Creativity and technology help local businesses amid crisis

LA GRANDE — Technology, creativity and a willingness to go many extra miles for customers are serving La Grande businesses well during the COVID-19 crisis.

People such as Colleen McIntosh prove the case. She is the owner of Peak Lifestyle Studio, a group fitness center in downtown La Grande, where she also is one of its teachers. Peak’s many fitness classes, prior to COVID-19, were held in its studio on Adams Avenue. Today, Peak’s classes, which include yoga and stabilization training, are being taught but not in group settings.

Instead, the classes are available virtually. Students follow the lead of instructors guiding them from the Peak studio. Images and audio are transmitted via the Zoom. Teachers can see video images of the students in their classes while leading them.

"It is like a video conference call," McIntosh said.

She credits the computer expertise of her husband, Gus, with playing an important role in making Peak able to deliver the virtual instruction.

Crossing state boundaries

McIntosh said students taking the virtual classes are more likely to exercise than if they were following the lead of a teacher who could not see them or know they were participating.

"It holds them accountable and provides a sense of being together," McIntosh said.

McIntosh said while her classes are in session she mutes the sound of the students participating to prevent distractions. However, students are able to talk with her and fellow students before and after each class.

McIntosh said when she starts a class it is not the same as having students in person. But as each class session progresses, she begins feeling closer to her students.

"There is energy in the room, but it is so much different than if people are there sweating with you," McIntosh said.

Still, the process is one McIntosh embraces.

"It is just as delightful as if they are in the room with you," she said.

Anyone with the proper computer equipment can take a virtual Peak class, which is allowing those from great distances to take classes. Those now taking Peak exercise classes include people in Colorado and California.

"We are getting new members because of this," McIntosh said.

Delivering for the community

La Grande Stereo and Music has trimmed its hours during the COVID-19 crisis but boosted its level of outreach. The store is making free deliveries of all merchandise it sells and picking up items for repairs, including instruments, for no charge.

The music store also is reaching out to the community, picking up and delivering groceries and medicine to anyone in La Grande who needs this assistance.

"We don’t want people to be hurting. We’ve been here for more than 40 years and we want to give back, to be a resource in a time of need," owner Mike Mallory said.

Mallory is finding a number of customers do not want to linger at his store during the COVID-19 crisis. Many come in, make their purchase and leave without saying much.

"This is hard for me because I like to talk," Mallory said.

La Grande Stereo and Music is able to operate on an unrestricted basis during the COVID-19 crisis because it installs starter interrupters for motor vehicles, providing what the government deems as an essential service. The interrupters prevent people from starting their vehicles if they detect alcohol consumption. Some drivers, because of past law infractions involving alcohol, are required to have starter interrupters.

Mallory is taking many steps to protect customers and his staff from the virus. For example, he allows no more than two customers in either half of his store at one time. Two people may be in either half only if everyone follows appropriate social distancing restrictions.

Loveland Funeral Chapel, in the face of COVID-19, is encouraging families to take greater advantage of a service it has offered for about five years — free livestreaming of funeral services. This, of course, provides families with the opportunity to view a service without being there in person and put them at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Loveland has livestreamed services for four families during the past month. Normally, Loveland livestreams two funeral services a month.

"It lets people watching pay their respects in a very meaningful way while keeping the whole family safe," said Kevin Loveland, owner of the business.

Brent Clapp Media Services, La Grande, handles the production work for streaming the funerals, which are available for viewing at lovelandevents.com.

Virtual meetings

To address COVID-19 concerns, Loveland Funeral Chapel has purchased two media platforms, Zoom and DocuSign, which together allow families to make arrangements for their future funerals remotely.

"They can do this from anywhere in the world," Loveland said.

People using these platforms can see every document and photo at Loveland’s. They also can sign documents remotely.

Loveland said his office has been deluged with people wanting to prearrange their funerals since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. He believes initially people did it because of the fear of their own mortality.

"They were scared," he said.

But now people are not as frightened, he continued, because they realize they can control their risk of exposure to COVID-19. Still, they are continuing to arrange funerals in large numbers because they are realizing it is a wise and prudent step.

The doors of Blue Mountain Outfitters, an outdoor store in La Grande’s downtown corridor, are not open for public entry during the COVID-19 crisis. But its customers can place orders for merchandise and receive free delivery anywhere in Union County. Orders are delivered each Tuesday and Thursday.

Customers have the option of placing orders by themselves or consulting with a Blue Mountain Outfitters staff member. Customers can explain via phone, email or other media platforms what they are interested in and then the staff member will create several order options to choose from.

Owner Jim Whitbeck said he has received positive responses from his customers for the service being provided during the crises. He said a positive spinoff of this new approach is it is helping his staff maintain strong connections with their customers.

"It has helped us strengthen relationships (with customers) as we have worked in new ways to find perfect solutions for them," he said.