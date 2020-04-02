You are the owner of this article.
Addicts find help during COVID-19

LA GRANDE — As local community centers close due to COVID-19, those who gathered there are looking for new places to meet.

On of those groups, Alcoholics Anonymous has turned to online meetings and forums for continued support.

“Online meetings have been around a long time and have been popular with people who live in remote places or who can’t physically get to a meeting for whatever reason,” a local AA member said. “This pandemic has certainly multiplied the use of online platforms. Is it as good as person to person traditional meetings? I’m sure there are differing opinions and I know many who are really missing the fellowship found in in a traditional meeting, but when something like this happens and our choices are limited, we’re grateful for the technology.”

The person spoke on condition of anonymity.

District 29 is the local AA community that covers Baker, Union and Wallowa counties. Some meetings, including in Elgin, Joseph, Cove and Wallowa, remain open. However, the sobriety support suspended all meeting in La Grande and instead encouraged members to seek help and support online. Before COVID-19 there were as many as six options for meetings in a day, however with the closure there are only one or two in-person meetings for members to attend.

This lack of in person meetings is concerning for some members.

“We are all making lots of phone calls, attending online meetings and staying as close to each other electronically as much as possible,” said another anonymous AA member. “As far as how well it’s working, it is up to each individual and their choices. I guess we will all find out who survived this absence of physical meetings when we get back and find out how many are missing, and/or God forbid had passed from our disease (alcoholism).”

Addiction recovery advocates, including members of Oregon Recovers and the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health, issued a request to the Joint Social Committee on Coronavirus Response for changes to be made to help those in recovery and the people who are helping them through it. The request included educating the public about the impact of alcohol and drugs on the respiratory system, shifting OHA payment structures for treatment centers and provide free Personal Protective Equipment and COVID-19 testing to treatment facilities.

Aaron Grigg, mental health director for the Center for Human Development, La Grande, said in this time of isolation to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, finding alternatives to support are important.

“Recovery is about reaching outside of yourself and the social distancing works in contradiction with that goal of recovery,” Grigg said.

In addition to online meetings, the center offers digital counseling through appointments and an app that helps create healthy habits during a time of isolation. The center recommends downloading and using the mystrength app, which provides assistance in mental, spiritual and physical health. The app is available for free to anyone in Union County.

“We have great resources on there,” Grigg said. “It has been helpful to people in recovery to have something that they can do with their time.”

Grigg said the most important actions for everyone during this time are to continue to stay connected and support one another.

