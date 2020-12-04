LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Retirement Residence is extending an invitation to everyone who wants to reach out to seniors this Christmas season.
The assisted living facility is encouraging people to participate in its new “Adopt a Resident for Christmas” program.
Through the program, anyone who wants to adopt a resident can call the retirement center. They will be asked if they want to reach out to a male or female resident. They will receive the resident’s room number and their first name plus a wish list for the person.
“We wanted to do something special because this has been such a hard year,” said Denise Wheeler, a life enrichment assistant at Grande Ronde Retirement. “We want them to have a joyous experience.”
The program started Wednesday, Dec. 2, and already many of the 90 residents at Grande Ronde Retirement have someone signed up to send them gifts and cards.
“The response has been incredible,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the first residents who are being matched are those who do not have family or friends in this area.
Participants will be able to mail their gifts and cards or bring them to Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, 1809 Gekeler Lane, La Grande. The center is not allowing the public to enter its building due to COVID-19 restrictions, but people can ring its doorbell and someone will come pick up the gifts.
Anyone interested in participating in the program should call Grande Ronde Retirement Residence at 541-963-4700 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week. Individuals have until Dec. 21 to sign up for the program.
