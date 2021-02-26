SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown will release the final list of priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine at a press conference today. Officials with the governor's office say the eligibility and maximum target date will be:
March 1: Oregonians 65 and older, as previously announced.
March 29:
• Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions, as defined by the CDC
• Seasonal workers, such as migrant farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers
• Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires
• Wildland firefighters
• People living in low-income and congregate senior housing
• Homeless
May 1:
• Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions
• All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC
• Multigenerational household members
June 1: Adults 45 to 64
July 1 Everyone else. All Oregonians 16 and older.
