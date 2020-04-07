Art Center East gets funding

LA GRANDE — Art Center East is staying open through April.

The La Grande arts center in March closed as a response to COVID-19 measures. Shutting the doors meant cutting off its main source of funding. The center reached out to the community to help raise money to pay for utilities, insurance and general operational costs.

People answered, with donations exceeding $18,000.

More than $10,000 came from a fundraiser initiated by Don Gray.

Gray is a former arts center board member, former resident of La Grande and a painter. He sold 30 paintings on his website and through a link on the ACE website, with 100% of the proceeds going toward helping the center.

“When I heard about ACE’s struggles, it occurred to me that, while I don’t have deep pockets for a large donation, I do have paintings available,” Gray said.

Community donations brought in another $8,700 directly to the center.

ACE is using all of the donations into pay for utilities and insurance to minimally maintain operations during the closure. To further save money, the center has furloughed all employees with hopes of bringing employees back in May.

“The reasoning for this decision is that currently ACE cannot earn income,” the center stated in a news release.

The center had planned to rent out studios, but plumbing issues led the city to shut off water to the site, which means no one — including employees — can be in the building.

The center will spend April continuing to fundraise, applying for emergency grants and exploring additional revenue options, such as online classes, gallery shopping and take-and-make-art care packages.

“The board hopes to have public programs for staff to manage in May and to support our home-bound community with the joy and power of the arts,” the news release stated.

Options to continue to help ACE include donating at https://artcentereast.org/support/donate/, becoming a member and purchasing artwork sold at the gallery (by appointment only).