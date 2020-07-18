LA GRANDE — Art Center East is reopening in September after shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This reopening comes as part of the center’s plans to rebuild its programs and services.
To celebrate the reopening and fundraise for the rebuilding, Art Center East is hosting a benefit show running Aug. 7 through Sept. 30 and featuring work from local artists. The deadline for submissions is July 24.
“In the wake of Don Gray’s successful fundraiser, many artists generously contacted ACE indicating a desire to raise funds from donated art,” the center’s board President, Nancy Knowles, said. “We thought it would be great to call on those artists now to participate in the ACE Benefit Show.”
The center in a press release reported it is reinventing its programming. Funding for the next few months of operation comes from a Payment Protection Program Loan for approximately $20,000 and a $10,000 grant from the Union Pacific Foundation Community Ties Giving Program.
The federal PPP loan is allowing the center to bring staff back Aug. 3
“Many nonprofits rely on grant funding and work to match it with earned income through art sales and classes,” Knowles said. “ACE was doing so great before COVID, and we are working to rebuild that.”
As the center shut down to the public, it also had a plumbing crisis that left the building without water for more than a month. According to the center’s press release, a foundation in California that wishes to remain anonymous provided funding to repair the plumbing problem.
“Because of their generous contribution, our building has running water and working toilets again,” the press release stated.
Arts and culture statewide this week received a financial boost to counter losses due to the pandemic.
The legislative Emergency Board approved more than $200 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars to provide further economic support for Oregonians and small businesses with $50 million to provide relief to cultural organizations and events.
About $24 million of that will provide grants to a number of institutions, according to a press release from the Emergency Board, including $4.71 million to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, $700,000 to the High Desert Museum in Bend, and $375,000 to the Pendleton Round-Up.
The Department of Administrative Services will distribute more than $9.8 million to independent venues. The remaining funds — almost $26 million — will be available through Business Oregon in grants to other music, culture and community venues and organizations that do not receive the grants directly from DAS.
Art Center East continues to close its building to the public, but it is offering programs online. The ACE Writing Project has been meeting via Zoom, and art demonstrations were online during the last few months with the most recent being a glass blowing series. The “Embrace the Unknown” exhibit, with paintings by Theresa Henderson, has been live on the Art Center East website.
The center has scheduled more events for the coming month, which are listed on its website. The gift shop at the center also is selling items digitally as a way to keep artists and patrons connected.
“I think we have learned a lot from the experiments we’ve done since we closed our doors,” Knowles said. “We care about accessibility, and doing these things online has made art more accessible to the community.”
The center will continue to provide services online even when it is open to the public, Knowles added. Shows and exhibits will be available online and some classes may continue in a digital format.
