SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released new predictive modeling on Friday, Dec. 18, detailing three possible futures for COVID-19 in Oregon.
Two of the outcomes predicted by the modeling show an increase in daily cases and hospitalization as exponential spread of the virus continues throughout the state. The third predicts a slowing of spread driven by an increase in adherence to public safety measures such as avoiding gatherings and wearing masks.
The first of the OHA’s models show what will happen if Oregonians behave largely the same as they were in late November. Transmission rates of COVID-19 at that point were roughly 1.2, meaning that every positive case spreads to become an average of 1.2 new cases.
For example: at a transmission rate of 1.2, 100 cases of COVID-19 would lead to 120 new cases, which would then become 144 new cases, which would then become 173 new cases and so on, an increase of 20% over each previous total — exponential spread.
At that rate, the OHA predicted that the spread of COVID-19 would result in average new cases jumping to 2,200 per day, with daily new hospitalizations reaching 110. The first model assumes that Oregonians’ behavior in the coming weeks remains largely the same as it was in late November.
The Oregon Health Authority had predicted 110 daily hospitalizations by Dec. 24 as the worse of two possible scenarios just two weeks earlier.
The second modeled scenario predicts what could happen if Oregonians loosen their restrictive behavior and COVID-19 transmission rates rise slightly to 1.3.
That scenario would lead to more rapid exponential spread. If it were to occur, daily new infections would rise to 2,550, with 125 Oregonians hospitalized every day by Jan. 1.
Both of these predictions show a near future in which the pandemic worsens severely and rapidly. As of Friday, Dec. 18, just over 14 percent of Oregon’s hospital beds were both staffed and unoccupied. The state, with a population of 4.2 million, had 742 total adult hospital beds to share.
While the first two outcomes modeled by the OHA were dire, the third painted a future in which Oregonians become more adherent to preventive measures and the spread of COVID-19 slows, dropping to a transmission rate of 0.9.
In that scenario, with more people in the state staying home, limiting travel, wearing masks, social distancing and maintaining preventative hygiene, exponential spread would cease and daily hospitalizations would drop to 55 per day — a much more manageable number for Oregon’s hospitals. The modeling also showed that daily new cases would level off to around 1,200 per day.
The Health Authority has noted repeatedly that its modeling has limits and that “predicting future trends in COVID-19 is extremely challenging.” Only time will tell which, if any, of these futures comes to pass, but one thing is certain: the pandemic is far from over.
