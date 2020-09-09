LA GRANDE — Art Center East, La Grande, has had to rework its programming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its fundraising. To bring art and outdoor fitness together at home, the center revised its annual 5K Color Run fundraiser into a virtual event for September.
“Since so much of what we traditionally do at Art Center East is based on community and gathering, we are currently reevaluating how to offer most of our programming,” Art Center East Board President Nancy Knowles said. “All of our exhibits will be available online for the foreseeable future, we are developing a system to offer online classes, and we’ve begun the process of building an online Gift Gallery, so it seemed like the right choice to do a virtual 5K instead of canceling.”
The art center is encouraging runners to get out of the house and run around their neighborhood or jump on their treadmill, reporting their progress on Facebook.
“You can do it any time, anywhere, in the forest or on your treadmill, all at once or a little bit at a time, at any pace you like,” event coordinator Jennifer Durr said. “Although it would be fun to do a color run all together, we feel like this is a great way to keep the fun alive and celebrate art despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic.”
Traditionally, the color run involves participants getting splashed with colored powder at intervals throughout their run. For the virtual event, participants are encouraged to make it colorful — such as leaving color around town through sidewalk chalk drawings or hiding painted rocks, or, if doing the fun run/walk at home, wearing colorful outfits or incorporating color in another creative way.
The run is open to all ages. Registration for ages 11 and older is $20 for members of the art center and $25 for nonmembers. Children younger than 10 participate for free. Registration is open until Sept. 30. The fee includes a T-shirt, which may be picked up at ACE or shipped to your home; extra shirts can be purchased for $10. Proceeds from the event will benefit Art Center East’s COVID recovery.
To register or for more information, go to www.artcentereast.org/support/5k-color-fun-run or contact ACE at 541-624-2800 or info@artcentereast.org.
