LA GRANDE — The La Grande area experienced slightly warmer than normal temperatures during the month of August, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 70.1 degrees, 1.1 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 86.7 degrees, 1 degree above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 100 degrees recorded on Aug. 1 and Aug. 3.
During the month, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees on 14 days and was over 100 degrees twice.
Low temperatures averaged 53.4 degrees, 1.1 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 41 degrees, recorded on Aug. 24.
Precipitation for the month totaled 0.67 inches, which was 0.18 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on four days, with the heaviest, 0.25 inches, reported on Aug. 6.
Precipitation for the year is 7.05 inches, which is 3.82 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation in La Grande has been 11.63 inches, 4.22 inches below normal.
The outlook for September from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande fall from 82 degrees at the start of September to 70 degrees by the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 49 degrees to 39 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation for the month is 0.67 inches.
Temperatures down in Wallowa County
Wallowa County experienced colder than normal temperatures for the month of August, the report said.
The average temperature for Joseph during August was 61.2 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 77.8 degrees, 3.7 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 92 degrees on Aug. 15.
The temperature exceeded 90 degrees four days during the month, the report said.
Low temperatures averaged 44.6 degrees, 2.1 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 32 degrees, recorded on Aug. 31.
Precipitation for the month in Wallowa County totaled 0.75 inches, which was 0.48 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on six days during the month, with the heaviest, 0.37 inches, reported on Aug. 18.
Precipitation for the year is 4.58 inches, which is 7.34 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation in Joseph has been 5.45 inches, 10.42 inches below normal.
The outlook for September calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for Joseph fall from 77 degrees at the start of September to 67 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 45 degrees to 39 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.42 inches for the month.
