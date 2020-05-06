BAKER CITY — Baker County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus, Commissioner Mark Bennett announced Wednesday during a board of commissioners meeting.
The individual has been directed to isolate from others for the duration of their illness, which is until they are symptom-free for 72 hours, according to the Baker County Health Department.
The health department is performing contact tracing to identify and isolate anyone who may have come in close contact with this individual in the last 14 days. Nursing supervisor Alicia Hills will be leading the investigation effort with public health staff and the support of the Oregon Health Authority.
If you have been identified as a close contact with this individual you will be contacted as part of the investigation. Support the contact tracing work by having voicemail available in the event you cannot answer. If you have had changes in your address or phone number, update the information with all your medical providers including your doctors, dentists, the health department or anywhere else you receive care.
Health privacy laws prohibit releasing identifying information about the individual who has tested positive or their contacts.
Bennett said he is “frustrated” he hasn’t been given any other information, including general information such as when and where the person was tested.
“This is a really frustrating thing,” Bennett said Wednesday morning. “It’s hard for us to be responsive if we can’t know any of it.”
Bennett said he and Bill Harvey and Bruce Nichols, fellow commissioners, know they will field questions from residents.
Bennett emphasized, though, that having a confirmed case — which officials have been expecting and which Dr. Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer, said was inevitable — doesn’t change the situation in the county, including its efforts to get approval from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to begin the county’s three-phase plan to reopen its economy.
“Our Health Department, county and community partners have been preparing for this day since we learned of this virus spreading its way across the world,” said Nancy Staten, Baker County Health Department director. “Now that it is here, we need to not panic, but pull together as a community. Just because we have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Baker County doesn’t change the everyday precautions that are already in place. Please understand this is a serious illness and take the appropriate measures to keep ourselves, our families and our community safe.”
Residents are urged to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus to those most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. The high-risk populations include adults age 60 and over, those suffering from a serious health condition including lung/heart issues, diabetes, and kidney disease, or anyone with a suppressed immune system. Those vulnerable to complications are advised to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.