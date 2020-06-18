BAKER CITY — Baker County has offered assistance as Union County officials respond to Oregon’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak, which is centered at an Island City church.
Baker County’s emergency response team also is prepared for potential new cases. Baker County has had only one confirmed case of the virus, reported May 6.
“It’s prudent for us to keep all of our staff ready,” said Mark Bennett, a Baker County commissioner and the county’s incident commander during the pandemic. “We’re not an island. We’re a little more sensitive because we’re so close and we have so much interaction with Union County.”
Bennett said he spoke with Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes on Monday and offered to have some of Baker County’s 14 contact tracers help with the Union County investigation, or any other assistance Baker County could provide.
“We offered right away,” Bennett said.
Bennett said Anderes told him both the state and Umatilla County also are helping, and so far none of Baker County’s contact tracers have been needed.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, the county’s only hospital, has “a surge plan in place and (we) are prepared for an increase in patients should that occur,” Laura Huggins, a spokesperson for the hospital, wrote in an email to the Herald on Tuesday.
The plan Baker County submitted to the state prior to Phase 1 of reopening, which started May 15, stated Saint Alphonsus had boosted its capacity from 25 beds to 35, including five intensive care unit beds.
In addition, the county has arranged an alternate site with the capacity for up to 60 more beds.
Bennett said the county’s emergency management team had a discussion Monday, and the team confirmed the county’s contact tracers are ready if needed.
Bennett also said the county is ready to operate a call center if the Baker County Health Department starts to receive more calls from concerned residents than its staff can handle.
The call center, which would be staffed by county employees, is designed to give residents the information that’s also available on the county’s COVID-19 website, www.bakercountycovid19.com.
Bennett said he understands that not all residents have internet access, and that some would prefer to talk to a person.
