Baker County to go — options for eating local during pandemic

BAKER CITY
AJ’s Corner Brick Bar and Grill: 1840 Main St.; 541-239-5573, Facebook; 3-8 p.m.; regular menu
Baker Truck Corral: 515 Campbell St.; 541-523-4318, Facebook; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; breakfast and lunch menu
BEERded Dog: 1805 Valley Ave.; 541-519-5011; noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; growler and grumbler fills
Burger Bob’s Drive In: 2380 10th St.; 541-523-3513; 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; regular menu
Charley’s Delicatessen: 2101 Main St.; 541-524-9307; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; regular menu, ice cream and bulk foods/grocery orders
Coffee Corral: 1706 Campbell St.; 541-524-9290; 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; regular menu
Copperbelt Winery: 1937 Main St.; 541-519-0949; call ahead for bottle sales
D&J Taco Shop: 1705 Main St.; 541-523-9405, Facebook; 11 a.m. -7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; regular menu
Delicioso Mexican Restaurant: 1910 Main St.; 541-523-9369; noon-8 p.m.; regular menu
Eagle Cap Grill: 2915 10th St.; 541-406-4660, www.eaglecapgrill.com; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
El Erradero Mexican Restaurant: 2100 Broadway St.; 541-523-2327, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; regular menu
Frontier Express: 781 Campbell St.; 541-523-6695, Facebook; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; regular menu
Geiser Grand Hotel: 1996 Main St.; 541-523-1889, Facebook; limited breakfast and dinner menu
Inland Cafe: 2715 10th St.; 541-523-9041, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; regular menu
Lefty’s Taphouse: 1934 Broadway St.; 541-519-1780, Facebook; 5-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; call or text to choose a pickup time
The Little Bagel Shop: 1780 Main St.; 541-523-3300; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; regular menu
Little Pig: 3685 10th St.; 541-523-9022; 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; regular menu
Lone Pine Cafe: 1825 Main St.; 541-523-1805, Facebook; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday; limited menu
MC Taco Bus: 2990 10th St.; 541-403-2979, Facebook; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; regular menu
Mulan Garden: 1841 Main St.; 541-523-8688; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 3-10 p.m. Monday; regular menu
Oregon Trail Restaurant: 211 Bridge St.; 541-523-5844 ext. 179; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; regular menu and new drive-thru window
Paizano’s Pizza: 2940 10th St.; 541-524-1000, Instagram; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; regular menu
Sunridge Bar and Grill: 1 Sunridge Lane; 541-523-4495; 4-9 p.m.; regular menu
Sweet Wife Baking: 2080 Resort St.; 541-403-6028, www.sweetwifebaking.com, Facebook; 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; daily offerings
York’s Park Grocery: 1549 Campbell St.; 541-523-2577; 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; regular menu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.