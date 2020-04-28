Banners honor UHS graduates

UNION — Motorists have 34 new, colorful and compelling reasons to brake or slow down while driving along Main Street in Union.

The city’s downtown now looks something like a page out of Union High School’s 2020 yearbook, with personalized banners honoring each of the school’s 34 graduating seniors adorning utility poles.

“It is a great way to give the kids the recognition they richly deserve,” said Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells.

Paul Phillips and Ralph Riomondo with the Union Public Works Department installed the banners Friday on the poles. The displays are 2 feet by 4 feet with color photos of each members of the graduating class, which likely will not have a traditional graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Phillips and Riomondo volunteered their time to put up the banners, which are each 15 feet above the ground.

“Hopefully these kids will be proud of them, that is all that matters,” Phillips said. “This is all about the kids. They are the ones being shortchanged.”

The project was the brainchild of several Union High School parents who read on Facebook about another school outside the region putting up banners, said Kari Coon. She and other parents sprang into action.

“When we saw that, we thought, ‘We have to make this happen,’” Coon said.

The parents found a Pendleton company, Creative Signs, Screen Printing and Embroidery, to produce the banners. The parents then sent a message to Union High’s seniors asking them to email their senior portraits for the project. Coon said they had no trouble getting the seniors to send in the photos.

Producing and installing each banner cost $100, including the brackets, which the city of Union sprung for. The city will use the devices for other displays after the student banners come down in about two months, Phillips said.

Money for the production of the banners came from Union High’s senior fund. Members of the class of 2020 have been raising money for the fund since the students were in seventh grade.

Mendy Clark, the Union School District’s deputy clerk, said the banners are a wonderful way to salute a class that is exceptionally tight-knit.

“It is very close,” Clark said.

She added the class is backed by parents who are “super supportive.”

Clark also said the banners give everyone a chance to honor UHS’s seniors, including those who would not have attended the school’s commencement.

Rhondie Johansen, a first-grade teacher at Union Elementary, said she likes the way the banners brighten Main Street and added they reveal how much the people of Union care about their school district.

“We are blessed to have a community that is very supportive of our school,” said Johansen, whose daughter, Brianna Kohr, is a member of the UHS class of 2020.

Johansen said she would like the banners to become part of a senior class tradition in the future.

Kohr said her class of 2020 is fortunate to have such strong support from its parents.

“We are very thankful to have them representing us when times are tough,” Kohr said.

Hunter Coon said he has been impressed with the response of Union residents, noting that many people have been stopping and taking photos of them.

“It is a great way to get the community involved (with the high school),” he said.