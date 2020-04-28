You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
centerpiece

Banners honor UHS graduates

  • 0

UNION — Motorists have 34 new, colorful and compelling reasons to brake or slow down while driving along Main Street in Union.

The city’s downtown now looks something like a page out of Union High School’s 2020 yearbook, with personalized banners honoring each of the school’s 34 graduating seniors adorning utility poles.

“It is a great way to give the kids the recognition they richly deserve,” said Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells.

Paul Phillips and Ralph Riomondo with the Union Public Works Department installed the banners Friday on the poles. The displays are 2 feet by 4 feet with color photos of each members of the graduating class, which likely will not have a traditional graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Phillips and Riomondo volunteered their time to put up the banners, which are each 15 feet above the ground.

“Hopefully these kids will be proud of them, that is all that matters,” Phillips said. “This is all about the kids. They are the ones being shortchanged.”

The project was the brainchild of several Union High School parents who read on Facebook about another school outside the region putting up banners, said Kari Coon. She and other parents sprang into action.

“When we saw that, we thought, ‘We have to make this happen,’” Coon said.

The parents found a Pendleton company, Creative Signs, Screen Printing and Embroidery, to produce the banners. The parents then sent a message to Union High’s seniors asking them to email their senior portraits for the project. Coon said they had no trouble getting the seniors to send in the photos.

Producing and installing each banner cost $100, including the brackets, which the city of Union sprung for. The city will use the devices for other displays after the student banners come down in about two months, Phillips said.

Money for the production of the banners came from Union High’s senior fund. Members of the class of 2020 have been raising money for the fund since the students were in seventh grade.

Mendy Clark, the Union School District’s deputy clerk, said the banners are a wonderful way to salute a class that is exceptionally tight-knit.

“It is very close,” Clark said.

She added the class is backed by parents who are “super supportive.”

Clark also said the banners give everyone a chance to honor UHS’s seniors, including those who would not have attended the school’s commencement.

Rhondie Johansen, a first-grade teacher at Union Elementary, said she likes the way the banners brighten Main Street and added they reveal how much the people of Union care about their school district.

“We are blessed to have a community that is very supportive of our school,” said Johansen, whose daughter, Brianna Kohr, is a member of the UHS class of 2020.

Johansen said she would like the banners to become part of a senior class tradition in the future.

Kohr said her class of 2020 is fortunate to have such strong support from its parents.

“We are very thankful to have them representing us when times are tough,” Kohr said.

Hunter Coon said he has been impressed with the response of Union residents, noting that many people have been stopping and taking photos of them.

“It is a great way to get the community involved (with the high school),” he said.

General assignment reporter

Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.