LA GRANDE — Despite COVID-19 guidance closing bars and restaurants for a short while, the number of calls to 911 for local eating establishments remains relatively unchanged. While many businesses kept their doors open for takeout during Phase 1 and had reduced hours during Phase 2, calls for police, medical and fire emergency services continued at around the same rate as they were in 2019.
From Jan. 1 to July 31, 911 dispatch received 58 calls in 2019 and 55 calls in 2020. These calls include requests for police, ambulance or fire response.
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell declined to comment on the data.
Denny’s, 2604 Island Ave., had the most calls both years, with 21 calls in 2019 and 16 in 2020. General Manager Lori Millsap-Crites said calls are made for a variety of reasons including people getting sick or cars getting broken into, with a large majority of the calls being to the police for people leaving the restaurant without paying their bill.
“The first responders always get here and act really quick,” Millsap-Crites said. “We are very grateful.”
Denny’s is open with limited hours for indoor seating and takeout. When the pandemic first started the diner was open only for takeout, closed for a period of time, then reopened again for takeout before completely reopening.
Ten Depot Street, 10 Depot St., made three calls in both 2019 and 2020. Owner Sandy Sorrels said the calls were for medical emergencies including heart attacks or seizures, and the calls had nothing to do directly with the restaurant. The restaurant closed on March 16 until opening for takeout May 10.
La Grande Police reported eight calls in 2019 and 13 in 2020 at Bud Jackson’s Eatery and Taps, 2209 Adams Ave.
Owner Ron Bruce said the place has had a few calls for disorderly conduct when people would get upset after being cut off.
Additionally, he said he recently made a call about vandalism.
“People aren’t coming down here to get drunk,” Bruce said. “They’re here to have good food, play some pool and have a good time.”
Throughout the pandemic Bud Jackson’s has remained open for takeout, and when allowed it opened its doors for dining in.
Justin Marler manages Benchwarmers Pub and Grill, 210 Depot St. Benchwarmers had three calls in 2019 and none in 2020. He said the calls for service were likely medical emergencies.
“As far as disorderly conduct calls go, we haven’t had to make one in a few years at least,” Marler said.
Benchwarmers closed just before St. Patrick’s Day and has since reopened with reduced hours and seating.
Hideout Saloon, Jefferson Street Depot, Long Branch Bar and Eats and Side A Brewing did not respond to requests for comment. Hideout had seven calls in 2019 and eight calls in 2020, Jefferson Street Depot had five calls in 2019 and six calls in 2020, Long Branch had eight calls in 2019 and 6 calls in 2020, and Side A Brewing had three calls in both 2019 and 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.