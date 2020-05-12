top story

Bealls' owner files for bankruptcy protection

  • Updated
  • 0
Bealls 1.jpg
Buy Now

The Bealls in La Grande remains closes due to COVID-19 restrictions. Stage Stores Inc., the parent company of Bealls and other department stores, filed Sunday for bankruptcy protection.

LA GRANDE — The parent company of Bealls and other department stores filed Sunday for bankruptcy protection, unable to climb out of a financial hole the COVID-19 pandemic made even deeper.

Houston-based Stage Stores Inc. in a press release also announced it will simultaneously seek buyers for all or parts of its business and “initiate an orderly wind-down of operations.”

The company operates Bealls, Goody’s and Palais Royal, primarily in rural communities, and off-price stores under the Gordmans brand, and employs approximately 14,700 people at roughly 700 stores across 42 states, according to the court documents it filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, its base of operations.

Bealls has a few stores in Oregon, including in La Grande and Hermiston. The La Grande store opened in 2009. Stage Stores closed its properties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Signs on the inside of the windows at the La Grande Bealls explain the store remains closed until the state lifts the restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Stage Stores in its press release stated it is taking a phased approach to reopening its stores in the coming weeks to liquidate inventory.

The company anticipates reopening 557 stores May 15, another 67 stores on May 28 and the “balance of the chain” on June 4. Stage Stores also will end the wind-down at certain locations if it receives a viable going-concern bid.

The company’s Chapter 11 filing listed total assets as of Nov. 2, 2019 at more than $1.7 billion and total liabilities at a little more than $1 billion. The company owes more than $3.6 million to Nike Inc., its top creditor, and almost $487,000 to its 50th-ranked creditor, the footwear company Caleres Inc. of Missouri.

Michael Glazer, Stage Stores president and CEO, in the press release stated the company has no more avenues to pursue save for seeking Chapter 11 protection.

Bealls 2.jpg
Buy Now

Signs in the window of the Bealls in La Grande explain the stores remains closes due to COVID-19 restrictions. Stage Stores Inc., the parent company of Bealls and other department stores, announced it will reopen all of its stores over the coming weeks to sell off inventory while under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“Over the last several months, we had been taking significant steps to attempt to strengthen our financial position and find an independent path forward,” according to the statement. “However, the increasingly challenging market environment was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required us to temporarily close all of our stores and furlough the vast majority of our associates. Given these conditions, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing and have no choice but to take these actions.”

The company also filed a slew of motions seeking court orders to continue to operate, including the ability to pay employee wages, salaries and health benefits. Stage Stores in its press release also reported it “expects to honor existing customer programs, including gift cards and returns, for the first 30 days after a store reopens.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.