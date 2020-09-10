ELGIN — The Elgin Opera House has not held a rehearsal since March 13 for its upcoming production of “Matilda.”
As the coronavirus pandemic became a reality, people stayed home to quarantine and the opera house’s executive director, Terry Hale, put the show on an indefinite hold. Hale said at the time he hadn’t expected the show would still be on hold months later, and he is eager to schedule practices and performances once it is safe to gather again.
The Elgin Opera House puts on around three large mainstage productions each year, which Hale said pays for the year-round operational costs. The smaller productions supplement funding along with grants and donations, but Hale said the bigger shows are what bring in the most money. As COVID-19 continued to spread and keep people home, Hale was understandably worried about the performing art center’s funding.
“We still had to pay staff, utilities, bills, lease costs, insurance and taxes,” Hale said. “Fortunately we had our savings to get by. But to watch that account dwindle down was scary.”
However, Hale said the opera house now is in the clear for the next 10 months after receiving donations and a $55,000 grant through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Elgin Opera House teamed up with other independent venues to lobby for the funding to keep performing arts alive.
While “Matilda” is on hold, the theater is planning to do smaller, socially distanced productions of one-act plays. Hale said by putting on these smaller shows in the main theater, as opposed to the smaller black-box theater, both audience members and actors can spread out.
Hale said having fewer theater and performing arts opportunities has been the hardest part of dealing with the pandemic. To Hale, theater is a place where children, teens and adults come together to socialize and to feel accepted, where they can share their talents.
“The heart of performing arts is the ability to bring people together,” Hale said. “Casts, crews, the audience, theater brings hundreds of people together, which at this moment in time is not something we can safely do.”
Its productions are on hold, but just like in theaters on Broadway in New York and in major metropolitan cities, Elgin Opera House staff and volunteers continue to work behind the scenes. The doors are closed, but work is underway creating the “Matilda” set and getting a new theater space ready to open.
The Elgin Opera House has a new building adjacent to the Corner Market in Elgin. Staff and volunteers are transforming the building, which was once a Chinese restaurant and pizza parlor, into a complementary performing arts facility with a small theater in the round and soon a black-box theater and dance studio. Hale said the closure caused by the pandemic has allowed him the time to work on these projects.
The Opera House Youth Academy, a program for students across the county to participate in theater, traditionally held a summer camp. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hale canceled the summer program. While camp staff tried to do some activities digitally, Hale said it was difficult to achieve the same spirit as working in live theater.
Hale has brought some of the students back in small groups to help with working on the “Matilda” set, which he said helps with staying connected, but the cast and crew have not been all together since they left rehearsals in March.
The Elgin Opera House hopes to open the 2021 season with several mainstage productions to replenish its coffers but has not yet announced any shows. “Matilda” will be the first as soon as the theater is able to open its doors. Hale said the cast and crew may need to start from scratch for rehearsals but is optimistic and excited to resume the show.
“There are people in performing arts who have this gift that needs to come out,” Hale said. “Keeping it in can be frustrating and depressing and their gift needs to be shared with the world. Youth and teens need this space to come to and feel accepted.”
