LA GRANDE — The day after Thanksgiving brings to mind an image of hundreds of shoppers rushing the doors of department stores and retailers in a combative, standing-room-only search for holiday sale markdowns.
While La Grande has never been known for such explosive retail contests on the day after Thanksgiving — aka Black Friday — many businesses offer special deals during the holiday event in the hopes of generating increased traffic and sales. Those hopes continue this year, yet in the age of COVID-19, such sales can raise questions of safety and responsibility.
One downtown business planning to hold Black Friday sales is Blue Mountain Outfitters, where everything in the store will be marked down. Owner Jim Whitbeck said he’s taking safety during the pandemic seriously, both for the sake of his employees and his customers.
“We have always taken a pretty strong stance on our COVID policies and have really held the line even when state restrictions lifted, so when the new restrictions came down we were already well within compliance,” Whitbeck said. “I do feel good about our approach, which we try to base on the current state of the science that is out there. A lot of it does depend on customers working with us by wearing masks and being okay with coming back later if we are at capacity, which I know aren’t small asks.”
Blue Mountain Outfitters will be complying with store capacity reductions outlined in the two-week freeze, Whitbeck said, and the company has installed a HEPA air filter in the store.
Even with increased safety measures, though, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized in-person shopping on or around the Thanksgiving holiday as a “higher risk activity.” To help reduce that risk, some businesses are offering ways to enjoy Black Friday deals without entering the store at all.
Rosewood Cottage, La Grande, for example, is offering its merchandise online and will give customers the option of curbside pickup of their orders.
“We’ll even wrap their packages for them and take them out to their cars,” said owner Joan Barker.
Her business also will remain open for in-person shopping, but Barker said her employees will enforce mask requirements and social distancing in the store.
“We have spacing and lots of hand sanitizer, and we’re requiring masks,” Barker said. “We have enough people to watch that people don’t bunch up.... We will not let anybody in without a mask, and we have masks available.”
Other retailers in La Grande are going even further to offer virtual shopping experiences.
Art Center East, for example, is offering walkthroughs of its inventory via Zoom, taking orders in real time from people while they shop from home in the hopes of encouraging support for local artisans.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Union County and the state of Oregon hard in recent weeks, reaching the point where public health officials have asked Oregonians to cancel their Thanksgiving plans. Nonetheless, the holiday season continues, and businesses in La Grande appear to be finding ways to step up to the plate for their customers, for their employees and for their community.
“In the end,” said Whitbeck, “I’m a small business owner with employees I care deeply about on the front lines during a pandemic, so I’m always at least a little nervous. In the end I try to lean on my trust in the community to extend the same grace they’ve shown us in the good times of past years. It hasn’t failed me yet.”
