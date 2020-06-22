BAKER CITY — The coronavirus pandemic did not deter Baker County residents from donating blood.
The American Red Cross blood drive June 13 at the Baker City First Church of the Nazarene attracted 110 people willing to donate a pint of blood.
A computer glitch meant a few dozen of those people weren't able to give blood. But local coordinator Myrna Evans was pleased with the level of interest.
The roster of 110 donors follows a March 30 drive in Baker City — the first such event after restrictions and precautions related to the pandemic started — that attracted about 98 donors.
And that was 15 more donors than showed up for a January 2020 event, the last before the coronavirus arrived. The 98 donors in March were the most that Evans had recorded since taking over responsibility for local blood drives from the retired Colleen Brooks in early 2018.
Although the Red Cross has had to cancel hundreds of blood drives nationwide due to the pandemic, Lisa Winter, a senior account manager for the organization whose territory covers all of Oregon, said volunteers have continued to show up for events that were scheduled.
Monday's event was the first in Baker City in which the Red Cross tested all donors for COVID-19 antibodies, which show they have previously been exposed to the virus, Winter said.
"When we take their blood, it's just going to be a test we're going to add to it and we're going to do that through the end of October," she said.
Evans said donors can check their test results through the Red Cross app or at www.redcrossblood.org within seven to 10 days.
The Red Cross has been following several safety precautions at blood drives, including requiring donors, staff and volunteers to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer and masks were provided for the donors, and staff took the temperatures of all donors and volunteers.
Volunteers who administered the thermometer test changed their gloves and sterilized their hands between each donor.
Those who have an elevated temperature — a common symptom of COVID-19 — aren't allowed to donate.
"A lot of things to keep donors really safe and as well as the staff. We're looking out for them as well," Winter said.
The Red Cross collected 79 units of blood, only one unit short of the goal — a goal that was increased after the successful March drive.
"We've been getting more and more people all the time, so our goal keeps going up," Evans said.
She said many people who weren't able to donate due to the computer problem said they would sign up for the next Baker City drive, scheduled for Sept. 15.
Evans said some donors she talked to feel frustrated about the things they can't do to help during the pandemic, so the option of giving blood is attractive.
"People have really stepped forward," she said. "It's amazing."
The Red Cross usually has five blood drives per year in Baker City.
Winter expressed gratitude and "kudos" to Evans for her work in taking over the blood drive from Brooks, who was involved in putting on the events for almost 35 years in Baker City.
Many of the donors who showed up Monday are accustomed to baring a vein in their arm.
Addison Johnson, 79, has given 78 units of blood. He served in the military, where he began donating, and is now a "power red," meaning he can donate two units of red blood cells at one event.
"I always have. It's just been part of my lifestyle," Johnson said of giving blood.
Wayne Dyke, 52, has also donated most of his life. He has donated more than 50 times, starting when he was 18.
"It's something I can do whether there's a virus or not, somebody needs it," Dyke said.
He has a personal motivation as well — both his parents needed blood transfusions during surgeries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.