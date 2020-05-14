breaking

BREAKING: Union and Wallowa counties get OK to reopen

UNION COUNTY — Gov. Kate Brown approved the plans for Union and Wallowa counties to reopen for Phase 1 effective Friday morning.

Brown sent letters Wednesday to county officials announcing the approvals, which come nearly two months after the governor issued a statewide stay-home order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"I want to be clear that reopening does not come without risks," Brown said in her letters. "With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase. The contact tracing, testing and personal protective equipment requirements that were part of the conditions for opening will be essential to mitigate that transmission increase."

Under Phase 1, counties can begin reopening the certain sectors under specific safety guidelines: restaurants and bars for sit-down service; personal care and services businesses, including barbers and salons; and in-person gatherings of up to 25 people.

Approval for Phase 1 required counties to show a decline in COVID-19 cases or have fewer than five hospitalizations; have sufficient COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capability; establish plans for the isolation and quarantine of new cases; have the hospital capacity to handle any surge in cases; and have enough personal protective equipment for health care workers.

The counties will stay in Phase 1 for 21 days. This will allow the Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande, which oversees public health in Union County, and the Oregon Health Authority, which is in charge of public health in Wallowa County, to monitor and track developments during the reopening.

Union County has had four confirmed cases of COVID-19 but only one remains active, according to information from the Oregon Health Authority. Wallowa County has had only one confirmed case of the virus and no active cases.

 

