Breaking: Union County confirms fifth case of COVID-19, Wallow County adds second

UNION COUNTY — Union County has its fifth confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Center for Human Development Inc., the county's La Grande-based public health authority, in a press release Friday morning reported the latest case, which comes as local businesses enter the first phase of reopening.
The case was a contact of a confirmed case, according to the press release, and the center is working to find out who else may have been in close contact with the person and isolate them. Close contact, according to the center, is anyone within 6 feet of an individual with the virus for more than 15 minutes.
Wallowa County also has another confirmed case, its second overall, according to a release from the Oregon Health Authority Friday afternoon.
Elizabeth Sieders, communicable disease nurse at the center, said as the county reopens more cases may come.
"As we move forward with Phase 1 we anticipate a growing number of people identified as contacts to a confirmed case," Sieders said in the press release. "If you are contacted by public health and asked to isolate or quarantine, we urge you comply with this request because it is the most effective tool we have in reducing the spread."
